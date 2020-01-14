Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $0.96. Performance Shipping shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 42,264 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 90.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performance Shipping stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its stake in Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owned 0.97% of Performance Shipping worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

