Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PVL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 31,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,144. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.71.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

