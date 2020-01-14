PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Short Interest Update

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,900 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 399,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PTR traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.25. 125,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $68.80.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.12 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PetroChina by 50.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 47,341 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PetroChina by 5,888.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PetroChina by 6.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PetroChina by 1,003.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PetroChina by 226.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

