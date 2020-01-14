PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000.

BATS:PTNQ remained flat at $$41.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. 271 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

