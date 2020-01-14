PFG Advisors Purchases 251 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PFG Advisors increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619,550 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,370 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Shares of JNJ opened at $145.27 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $147.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average is $134.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

