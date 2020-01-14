PFG Advisors Purchases 6,000 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.52% of Gladstone Investment worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GAIN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 12.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 10.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 25.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,211. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $435.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%. The company had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

