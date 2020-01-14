PFG Advisors Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $352,539,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $548,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.94 and its 200-day moving average is $107.48. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $82.27 and a 12 month high of $115.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

