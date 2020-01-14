Pflug Koory LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 134,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $2,541,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 42,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,627,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

