Pflug Koory LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.20. 16,260,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,060,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

