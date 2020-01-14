Pflug Koory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.4% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 414,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $785,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $21.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,869.44. 3,440,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,814.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,818.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $926.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.74.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
