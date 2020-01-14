Pflug Koory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.4% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 414,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $785,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $21.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,869.44. 3,440,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,814.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,818.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $926.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

