Pflug Koory LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Nutrien by 1.4% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,674,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $56.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

