Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Update

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 10,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.58. 5,129,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,597. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $69.20 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 751.3% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 127,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 143,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
