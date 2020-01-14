Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Update

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 10,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.58. 5,129,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,597. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $69.20 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 751.3% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 127,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 143,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

