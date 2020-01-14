Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $120.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $105.52. 7,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $4,248,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

