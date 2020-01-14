Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $106.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,624. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.54 and its 200 day moving average is $106.07. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

