Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Short Interest Update

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 454,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 760,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 122,725 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1,099.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.85. 31,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.83% and a return on equity of 45.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

