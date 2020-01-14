Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,752,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146,721 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,330,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,716,000 after acquiring an additional 150,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,335,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,620,000 after acquiring an additional 441,974 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,367,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 145,900 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.34.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler acquired 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $75,488.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $93,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926 and have sold 15,000 shares worth $280,500. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,615. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

