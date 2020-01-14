Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $29,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,632,194 over the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

