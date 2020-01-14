Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $29,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,632,194 over the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Earnings History for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit