Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NYSE PAA remained flat at $$18.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,790. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

