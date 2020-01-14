Planning Directions Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,098,000 after purchasing an additional 651,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,847,000 after purchasing an additional 629,124 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 358,813 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.49. 707,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.14 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.31. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.83.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

