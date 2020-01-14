PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,592 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 27,828.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,173,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,070,000 after buying an additional 1,169,094 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $52,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,776,000 after buying an additional 209,303 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,653,000 after buying an additional 123,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.67. 92,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,313. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $117.17 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

