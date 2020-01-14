PrairieView Partners LLC Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in Ecolab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Puzo Michael J raised its stake in Ecolab by 11.4% in the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.24 and its 200-day moving average is $194.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

