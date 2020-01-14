PrairieView Partners LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.54. 12,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,250. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4019 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.