Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.42

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$20.42 ($14.48) and last traded at A$20.40 ($14.47), with a volume of 46065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$20.23 ($14.35).

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is A$17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Premier Investments Company Profile (ASX:PMV)

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. It operates through Retail and Investment segments. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.