Presearch Market Capitalization Tops $2.56 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 261.4% higher against the dollar. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $45,285.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch token can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC.

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io

Presearch Token Trading

Presearch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

