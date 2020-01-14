Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $126.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.03 and its 200 day moving average is $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

