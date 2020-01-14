Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.26. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,415,379.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

