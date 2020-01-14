Professional Planning Sells 12,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Professional Planning cut its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. PennyMac Financial Services comprises 6.8% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 49.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,065,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $1,418,850.00. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Insiders have sold 222,628 shares of company stock worth $7,080,261 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFSI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 701,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $436.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFSI. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

