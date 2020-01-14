Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Progressive has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $74.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,586 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Progressive by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Progressive by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 119,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

