Project Pai Price Tops $0.0107 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including HBUS, BitForex, OOOBTC and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $15.51 million and $2.00 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.42 or 0.05802586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00025117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00034568 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00118475 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,646,248,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,299,862 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex, HBUS, Huobi, OOOBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.