ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.60, 1,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 110,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EUM)
ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.
