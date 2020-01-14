ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.60, 1,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 110,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 765.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 1,540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 197,716 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EUM)

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

