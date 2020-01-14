ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.45 and last traded at $130.45, 1,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.34.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Health Care’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 36.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 49.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 12.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RXL)

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.