ProShares UltraPro Short Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:SCOM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

ProShares UltraPro Short Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:SCOM) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.12, approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Communication Services Select Sector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Communication Services Select Sector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit