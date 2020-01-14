ProShares UltraPro Short Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:SCOM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:SCOM) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.12, approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Communication Services Select Sector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Communication Services Select Sector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.