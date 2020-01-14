ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Trading Down 5.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:ZBIO) dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.95, approximately 345 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:ZBIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 4.03% of ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

