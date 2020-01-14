ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMD opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $93.87.

Get ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity alerts:

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMD shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, Chairman Charles M. Diker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $283,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,016,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,763,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.