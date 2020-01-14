ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) Trading 1.7% Higher

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.12 and last traded at $50.87, 155 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.89% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXP)

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index). The Index is comprised of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

