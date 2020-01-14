ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Down 0.8%

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.41, approximately 8,160 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 579,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraShort Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 117.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 4,045.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the second quarter worth $336,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Comments


