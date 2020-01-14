ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.41, approximately 8,160 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 579,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraShort Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.
About ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)
ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.
