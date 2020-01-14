Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Bancorp stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.48% of Provident Bancorp worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVBC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. 179,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PVBC. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

