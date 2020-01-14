PRS Reit (LON:PRSR) Stock Price Up 0.6%

PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.20), approximately 86,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 285,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of $450.70 million and a P/E ratio of 31.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08.

Get PRS Reit alerts:

In related news, insider Jim Prower acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £20,020 ($26,335.17). Also, insider Stephen Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($11,181.27).

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PRS Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRS Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.