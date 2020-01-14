Qredit (XQR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,030.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a market cap of $314,424.00 and approximately $2,030.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000222 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

