Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Shares Up 10.2%

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Quaterra Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:QTRRF)’s stock price shot up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 126,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 594,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QTRRF)

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Quaterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit