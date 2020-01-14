Qubitica (QBIT) 1-Day Volume Tops $118,763.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Qubitica has a market cap of $22.90 million and approximately $118,763.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica token can currently be purchased for approximately $28.31 or 0.00318192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00034834 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002540 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012209 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

