Rate3 (RTE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77,171.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Rate3 has a market cap of $531,215.00 and $77,171.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, DDEX, BitForex and ABCC. During the last week, Rate3 has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $535.98 or 0.06092837 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024984 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035095 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00128095 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

RTE is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, FCoin, BitForex, IDEX, DDEX, Ethfinex, Coinrail, Bibox, ABCC, Hotbit and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

