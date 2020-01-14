Raven Protocol Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $368,400.00 and $9,562.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 53.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 96.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.10 or 0.03757596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00188429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00128560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

