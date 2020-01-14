Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.60.

RE stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.65. The company had a trading volume of 196,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.92 and a 200 day moving average of $259.11. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $208.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

