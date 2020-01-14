Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,290,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,531. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $67.17 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

