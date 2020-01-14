Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $8.30 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,691,000 after buying an additional 1,172,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,288,000 after buying an additional 3,650,256 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,515,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,953,000 after buying an additional 45,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,936,000 after buying an additional 76,933 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.