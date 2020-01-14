Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 9,324 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $22,738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 349.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in CVS Health by 17.5% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,061 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $41,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $73.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,483,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.12. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.