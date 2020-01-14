Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Re/Max’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Re/Max reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Re/Max.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Re/Max had a return on equity of 60.78% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Re/Max currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Re/Max by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Re/Max by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in Re/Max by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Re/Max by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Re/Max stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Re/Max has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

