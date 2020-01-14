Reconstruction Capital II (LON:RC2) Stock Price Down 37.7%

Reconstruction Capital II Limited (LON:RC2) traded down 37.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), 7,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 21,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $187,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.91.

Reconstruction Capital II Company Profile (LON:RC2)

Reconstruction Capital II Limited (The Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is the provision of capital growth. The Fund, through its private equity program, invests in private companies operating in Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria and neighboring countries. The Fund’s investment programs include private equity program and trading program.

