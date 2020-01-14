Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Trading 6% Higher

Redline Communications Group Inc (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)’s stock price was up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

About Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software Products, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

